Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

JRI opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

