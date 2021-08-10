Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
JRI opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.07. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
