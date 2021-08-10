Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $23.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.55.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 504,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

