Zacks: Brokerages Expect BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BELLUS Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). BELLUS Health reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BELLUS Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BELLUS Health.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%.

BLU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $253.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,619 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,068,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 348.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

