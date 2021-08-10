Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM):
- 8/9/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 8/2/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 7/31/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “
- 7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/21/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/9/2021 –
- 7/9/2021 –
- 7/9/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
NYSE:STM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.