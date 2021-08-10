Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STMicroelectronics (STM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM):

8/9/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/2/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/31/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – STMicroelectronics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – STMicroelectronics was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

NYSE:STM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

