Crypton Reaches Market Capitalization of $445,919.99 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $445,919.99 and approximately $8,660.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00160282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,292,308 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

