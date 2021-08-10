The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €16.90 Price Target

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.51 ($19.43).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.40.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

