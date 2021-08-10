Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Shares of APTV opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.17. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

