Okschain (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0000

Okschain (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Okschain has a market cap of $19,427.84 and $1.00 worth of Okschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Okschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Okschain has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006198 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000105 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000170 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000902 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKS is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Okschain’s total supply is 14,680,424,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,135,330,000 coins. The official message board for Okschain is medium.com/okschain . Okschain’s official Twitter account is @okschainfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Okschain’s official website is okschain.com/en . The Reddit community for Okschain is https://reddit.com/r/OKSCHAIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

