Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DexCom by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in DexCom by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in DexCom by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DXCM stock opened at $517.58 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $527.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.03. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,912 shares of company stock worth $32,307,505. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

