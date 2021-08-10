Brokers Set Expectations for Lear Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Lear alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

LEA stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lear by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lear by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.