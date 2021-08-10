Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $613.94 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

