Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

RSG opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

