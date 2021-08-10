Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys Shares of 7,420 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

