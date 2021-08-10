IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,911,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

