iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after buying an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77.

