IFP Advisors Inc Buys 915 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

