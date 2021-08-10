Well Done LLC Has $237,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 102,336 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.10. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

