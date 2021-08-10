WT Wealth Management Acquires 389 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

