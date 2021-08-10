Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 151.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $297.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $216.42 and a 1-year high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

