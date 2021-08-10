Usca Ria LLC Invests $223,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

MRVL opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

