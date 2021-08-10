Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 61,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 515,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

