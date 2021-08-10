Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PILBF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, downgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

