Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:YALA opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -677.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yalla Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

