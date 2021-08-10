New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of NEWR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $82.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.60.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

