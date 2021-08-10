Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RETA opened at $122.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.