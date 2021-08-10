Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.41.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
