Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 388.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

