RDA Financial Network Makes New $284,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

