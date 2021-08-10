Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,926 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $253.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

