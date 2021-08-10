Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,843,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 252,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

