IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $280.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.79. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.23.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

