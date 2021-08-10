Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE JGH opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

