Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CSQ opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

