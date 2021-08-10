Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 239.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.