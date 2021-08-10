Veriti Management LLC Buys 387 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

ROP stock opened at $485.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

