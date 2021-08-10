Veriti Management LLC Has $851,000 Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 180.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

FMX opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

