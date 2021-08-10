DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 30.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 486,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 81,951 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

