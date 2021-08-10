Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 63.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 188,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

XOM opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

