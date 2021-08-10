iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

TIP opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

