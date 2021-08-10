iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,796,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,422,000 after acquiring an additional 225,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after acquiring an additional 141,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

