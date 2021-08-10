Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $151.05

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,613,000 after acquiring an additional 324,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,084,000 after buying an additional 384,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $152.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

