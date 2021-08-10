LMS Capital plc (LMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LMS stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. LMS Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £29.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.60.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

