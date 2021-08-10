LMS Capital plc (LMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LMS stock opened at GBX 36 ($0.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. LMS Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £29.06 million and a PE ratio of 16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.60.
About LMS Capital
