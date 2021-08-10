Analysts Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) PT at €29.41

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.41 ($34.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €33.24 ($39.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24. Uniper has a 12 month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12 month high of €33.33 ($39.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.36.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.