LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Plans Dividend of GBX 4

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LSL opened at GBX 469.02 ($6.13) on Tuesday. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 199.55 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a market capitalization of £493.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.98.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSL. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.