Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) PT at $45.09

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Investec began coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $35.13 price objective on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

Get Karooooo alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Karooooo stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Karooooo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KARO opened at $36.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.81 million and a P/E ratio of 35.09.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.