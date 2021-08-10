CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

CFB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth $8,786,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 28.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

