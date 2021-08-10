Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $57.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.21.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

IONS opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540 over the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

