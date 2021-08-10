Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.93 on September 3rd

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Honeywell International stock opened at $228.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.16. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $236.86.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
