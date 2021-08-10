Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 7,934.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,852 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after buying an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after buying an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphatec by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 504,722 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $487,144. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ATEC opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

