BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

