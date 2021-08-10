Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,835 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:CLF opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

